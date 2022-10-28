Left Menu

Gangster arrested in Punjab's Mohali

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:37 IST
A gangster, an active member of the Dilpreet Baba gang, was arrested from Kharar in Mohali, the Punjab Police said on Friday.

Police also recovered five country-made pistols and 15 cartridges from gangster Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni here.

Soni said Singh is an active member of the Dilpreet Baba gang and also an associate of another criminal Jaspal Singh alias Jassi.

Thirty-eight-year old Pamma, who hails from Hoshiarpur district, is facing 18 criminal cases in different police stations of Punjab, the SSP said.

