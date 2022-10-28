Superintendent Engineer arrested for forging Deputy Commissioner's signature

A senior official in Mizoram Public Work department was arrested for allegedly forging the signature of Aizawl deputy commissioner, police said in a statement on Friday. The accused has been identified as Lalsangliana, who is the Superintending Engineer (SE) in PWD, residing at Aizawl's ITI veng locality, the statement said.

However, the accused was released on bail as he obtained anticipatory bail, it said. The police statement said that an office order containing a forged signature of the Aizawl DC declaring all offices closed for October 25 due to inclement weather caused by cyclone Sitrang, was widely circulated on WhatsApp. The forged document caused many people to believe that offices would be closed on that day causing widespread public alarm.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the cyber crime police station in Aizawl.

The case was promptly investigated and the creator of the forged document was identified as Lalsangliana, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD, who was promptly arrested but released on bail as the accused had obtained anticipatory bail beforehand, the statement said. The state police urged the general public to refrain from forging important government documents, forwarding of such forged documents and false rumours as such activities can lead to serious legal consequences.

