Left Menu

Thane: Peon dismissed for demanding Rs 500 bribe to issue birth certificate

A peon with a ward office of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been dismissed for taking a bribe of Rs 500 to issue a birth certificate, an official said on Friday. The man paid him but later tweeted about his experience.Taking a serious note of the issue, commissioner Abhijit Banger dismissed the peon, the civic official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 23:57 IST
Thane: Peon dismissed for demanding Rs 500 bribe to issue birth certificate
  • Country:
  • India

A peon with a ward office of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been dismissed for taking a bribe of Rs 500 to issue a birth certificate, an official said on Friday. The complainant in the case had applied to the Majiwada-Manpada ward office of the TMC for a birth certificate after his wife gave birth to a daughter.

The peon demanded a bribe of Rs 500. The man paid him but later tweeted about his experience.

Taking a serious note of the issue, commissioner Abhijit Banger dismissed the peon, the civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson in focus as battle looms

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson in focus as battle looms

 Ukraine
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022