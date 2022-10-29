Zelenskiy expresses doubt that Russian mobilisation is really over
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday expressed doubt over Russia's declaration that its partial mobilisation was complete, saying the poor performance of pro-Moscow forces meant more men could be needed.
"Very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war," he said in a video address. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete.
