Zelenskiy expresses doubt that Russian mobilisation is really over

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 00:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday expressed doubt over Russia's declaration that its partial mobilisation was complete, saying the poor performance of pro-Moscow forces meant more men could be needed.

"Very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war," he said in a video address. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

