Left Menu

UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 19 Cr belonging to slain cow smuggler, brothers

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 29-10-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 00:25 IST
UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 19 Cr belonging to slain cow smuggler, brothers
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday attached properties worth Rs 19 crore belonging to Akbar Banjara, an alleged cow smuggler killed by militants in April, and two of his brothers, officials said.

On April 19, Akbar Banjara and his brother Salman Banjara were killed and four police personnel injured in an ''ambush by militants'' in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The attack took place around 1.30 am when the two were being taken to the Jomduar area of the district by police for identification of the cattle-smuggling routes along the Sankosh river.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said a probe revealed that the kingpin of the gang, Shamim, another of the Banjara brothers, had bought properties in the name of his relatives in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Jalandhar (Punjab) through wealth accumulated by cow slaughter and cow smuggling.

He added that the attached properties are worth around Rs 19.35 crore.

The SSP said in compliance with the orders of the district magistrate, the properties were seized under the provisions of the Gangsters Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson in focus as battle looms

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson in focus as battle looms

 Ukraine
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022