FACTBOX-What is known about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack: * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, following a report of a break-in. They found Paul Pelosi, 82, struggling with a man who was attacking him with a hammer.

* Police arrested the man and identified him as David Depape, 42. He is to be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, among other felony charges, police said. * Police said they were investigating the motive for the attack. Media reports say the attacker could be heard asking the whereabouts of Nancy Pelosi, one of the most senior figures in the Democratic Party. She was in Washington at the time of the attack with her security detail.

* Paul Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and although the extent of his injuries remained unclear he was expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement by his wife's office. * U.S. President Joe Biden and other politicians, including prominent Republicans, have condemned the attack, which happened less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate is at stake.

* Police have confirmed only the suspect's name and age. Little else is known about the man arrested, but a person with the same name has recently posted on various websites about their support for far-right anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the cult-like QAnon movement. (Compiled by Jonathan Allen Editing by Alistair Bell)

