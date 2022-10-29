Left Menu

FACTBOX-What is known about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack: * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, following a report of a break-in.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 02:24 IST
FACTBOX-What is known about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

A hammer-wielding man has attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home. Here is what is known about the attack: * Officers from San Francisco Police officers arrived at the Pelosis' three-story townhouse at about 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, following a report of a break-in. They found Paul Pelosi, 82, struggling with a man who was attacking him with a hammer.

* Police arrested the man and identified him as David Depape, 42. He is to be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, among other felony charges, police said. * Police said they were investigating the motive for the attack. Media reports say the attacker could be heard asking the whereabouts of Nancy Pelosi, one of the most senior figures in the Democratic Party. She was in Washington at the time of the attack with her security detail.

* Paul Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and although the extent of his injuries remained unclear he was expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement by his wife's office. * U.S. President Joe Biden and other politicians, including prominent Republicans, have condemned the attack, which happened less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate is at stake.

* Police have confirmed only the suspect's name and age. Little else is known about the man arrested, but a person with the same name has recently posted on various websites about their support for far-right anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the cult-like QAnon movement. (Compiled by Jonathan Allen Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022