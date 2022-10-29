U.S. authorities approve Mexico's plan to recover Category 1 aviation rating
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-10-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 02:35 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
U.S. authorities approved Mexico's government plan to recover its Category 1 aviation rating, according to a statement published by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Mexico expects to end its action plan to recover the U.S.-issued aviation rating in December, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement