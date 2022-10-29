Left Menu

U.S. judge rejects restraining order request against group accused of voter intimidation

Liburdi said in his ruling Voto Latino and the AARA did not present evidence that Clean Elections USA represented "a true threat," adding that he could not "craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment" of the defendants.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 03:46 IST
U.S. judge rejects restraining order request against group accused of voter intimidation

A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.

Judge Michael Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the federal court in Arizona, rejected the request against Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings. The lawsuit was filed on Monday by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans (AARA) and Voto Latino, alleging that Clean Elections USA is purposely trying to intimidate voters with its campaign for "dropbox watches," which encourages individuals to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior.

The suit was filed after two individuals were seen wearing tactical military gear and carrying weapons while monitoring a drop box in Maricopa County, Arizona. Jennings called the pair "our people" in a now-deleted post on Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Trump. Liburdi said in his ruling Voto Latino and the AARA did not present evidence that Clean Elections USA represented "a true threat," adding that he could not "craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment" of the defendants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022