FAA says has not approved Mexico's plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 04:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 04:02 IST
Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Mexico's Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had approved its plan.
