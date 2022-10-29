Left Menu

Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-10-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 05:12 IST
Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.

There were also 33 injured and 14 missing persons, disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

Also Read: Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022