Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.

There were also 33 injured and 14 missing persons, disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

Also Read: Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)