Attack on Nancy Pelosi's home was 'not a random act', police say
An attack on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home was not a random attack, police said on Friday. "This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference.
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 06:35 IST
"This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told a news conference. Scott declined to comment further on a possible motive for the assault.
