Centre's firm commitment to ensure every part of J-K gets durable road network: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said it is the Centre's firm commitment to ensure every part of Jammu and Kashmir gets durable road network for its rapid growth The prime objective of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is to provide connectivity, by way of all-weather road to the unconnected habitations in rural areas, he said on Friday.

While highlighting the government's initiatives towards strengthening road connectivity, he said it is the firm commitment of present dispensation that every part of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory gets a durable road network for rapid growth and development, according to an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dedicated 75 projects to the nation, a number of them falling in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, from Shyok village in Leh district of Ladakh.

The projects are of vital importance for the troops as well as the civilians, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In his address, Jitendra Singh said the highest number of projects including seven bridges and one road were inaugurated in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seven bridges e-inaugurated by the defence minister in Kathua district of Singh's constituency comprise Jantriya, Konyali-I, Konyali-II, Chenab Badi, Pakka Kotha, Challa Nallah and Benadi.

Jitendra Singh informed that Benadi bridge has been constructed in just 90 days by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is a BRO record till date while Pakka Kotha bridge, which is 181 metres long multi span bridge, has been built in 102 days.

Commenting on the inauguration of 10 per cent of total projects in his parliamentary segment, the minister said, ''With inauguration of new roads in Kathua district, road connectivity up to zero line on the International Border has been achieved''.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prompt approval of projects in his parliamentary constituency and said with 200 bridges, including small puliyas, a ''sort of record'' has been made in the last eight years of the Modi government, the statement said.

