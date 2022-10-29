Left Menu

Smack from Manipur worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from truck's hidden chamber in MP; two held

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 29-10-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 10:25 IST
Smack from Manipur worth Rs 1.5 crore seized from truck's hidden chamber in MP; two held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized 1.5 kilograms of smack worth about Rs 1.5 crore from a hidden chamber of a garlic-laden truck in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh and arrested two alleged drug traffickers, an official said on Saturday.

The drug was sourced from Manipur and being taken to Rajasthan, he said.

The operation was conducted on Friday based on a tip-off, the police official said.

''After getting the information, the police team intercepted a truck on Gudbheli Road and recovered 1.5 kg of smack kept in a plastic bag that was hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle,'' Pipliya Mandi police station in-charge Rakesh Choudhary said.

Two inter-state traffickers, identified as Bhagwati Lal (37) and Chhote Khan (26), both residents of Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan and who were travelling in the truck, were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Their interrogation revealed that they had brought the smack from Imphal (Manipur) and were on their way to Pratapgarh, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, Choudhary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022