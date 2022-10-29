Mumbai police add attempted murder charge against arrested film producer accused of hitting wife with car
The Mumbai Police have added a charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his wife here after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle, an official said on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police have added a charge of attempt to murder in the FIR against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra, arrested for allegedly ramming his car into his wife here after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle, an official said on Saturday. Mishra, who was arrested in the case in the early hours of Friday, was remanded in police custody till Sunday. Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, the FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station on Wednesday against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). ''On Friday, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added in the FIR,'' the official said. The alleged incident had taken place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West), police said.
As per the complaint lodged by Mishra's wife, she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When the film producer's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Mumbai Police
- Indian
- Mishra
- Andheri
- Kamal Kishor Mishra
- Amboli
ALSO READ
Indian national arriving from Ethiopia arrested with 16 kg gold at Mumbai airport
Global cues lift Indian stocks sharply; Sensex almost up by 1,000 pts
Indian startup funding hit 2-year low in September quarter: PwC India
Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia allegedly for cash
Agra student stabbed multiple times in Australia, attacker held; Indian consulate assisting for visa to kin