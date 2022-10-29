Russia will take into account modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs in Europe - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.
Earlier this week, Politico, citing a U.S. diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution' after not feeling well
Chances for late-Oct U.S. hurricane falling, forecasters say
Bayer to challenge $275 mln U.S. jury verdict over PCB injury claims
En+ says Rusal remains in full compliance with U.S. OFAC requirements