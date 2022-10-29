Veterinary officer killed in accident in UP's Budaun

A 56-year-old veterinary officer was killed in an accident in Sadar Kotwali area, police said on Saturday.

Bachha Singh Yadav, a deputy chief veterinary officer at Budaun Veterinary Hospital, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

The police said Yadav, who hailed from Lucknow, had returned on Friday after celebrating Diwali at home. After taking charge in the evening, he was walking to a nearby road crossing where he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Yadav was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said. The driver fled the spot with the vehicle, they added.

