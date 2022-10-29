Left Menu

Veterinary officer killed in accident in UP's Budaun

A 56-year-old veterinary officer was killed in an accident in Sadar Kotwali area, police said on Saturday.Bachha Singh Yadav, a deputy chief veterinary officer at Budaun Veterinary Hospital, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Friday night, Superintendent of Police City Amit Kishore Srivastava said.The police said Yadav, who hailed from Lucknow, had returned on Friday after celebrating Diwali at home. The driver fled the spot with the vehicle, they added.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 29-10-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 14:22 IST
Veterinary officer killed in accident in UP's Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old veterinary officer was killed in an accident in Sadar Kotwali area, police said on Saturday.

Bachha Singh Yadav, a deputy chief veterinary officer at Budaun Veterinary Hospital, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

The police said Yadav, who hailed from Lucknow, had returned on Friday after celebrating Diwali at home. After taking charge in the evening, he was walking to a nearby road crossing where he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Yadav was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said. The driver fled the spot with the vehicle, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022