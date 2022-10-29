Left Menu

Pakistani civilian attempting to cross international border in Rajasthan shot dead by BSF

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 14:52 IST
Representative image(file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani civilian allegedly trying to enter Indian territory was killed by Border Security Force personnel in the Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district here, police said.

On Friday night, Border Security Force personnel patrolling the area saw a Pakistani civilian trying to enter the Indian side. When he did not stop despite being alerted by the jawans, they opened fire, Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

A case has been registered at the Anupgarh police station and the body is kept in a mortuary.

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

