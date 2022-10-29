Left Menu

MP: Madrasa teacher held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Khandwa

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 15:11 IST
MP: Madrasa teacher held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Khandwa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher of a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022