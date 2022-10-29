MP: Madrasa teacher held for molesting 6-year-old girl in Khandwa

A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher of a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.

