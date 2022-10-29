Two killed in tractor accident in UP's Pratapgarh

The driver and owner of a tractor were killed when their vehicle overturned near Narwal village, police here said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said driver Virendra Yadav (21) and tractor owner Lavkush Yadav (22) were returning after ploughing their fields on Friday night when the vehicle overturned in Udaipur police station limits. Both Virendra and Lavkush suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they added.

