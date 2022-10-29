Left Menu

Two Bihar cops killed as truck hits motorcycle

The driver fled the spot by the time a police team reached there, he said.Constables Sushil Kumar Jha and Jagdish Sah, aged 25 and 26 years respectively, were taken to Sadar hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, Singh said.The deceased were deployed at a battalion of Bihar Military Police in adjoining Buxar district.They had taken leave for Chhath and were travelling together to their homes when the accident took place.

PTI | Arrah | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 15:26 IST
Two Bihar cops killed as truck hits motorcycle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen were killed on Saturday after the motorcycle they were riding was knocked down by a truck in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an officer said.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said that the accident took place on a national highway near Arrah town around 10 AM when the deceased were travelling to their homes for Chhath festival.

The truck lost control after the accident and overturned. The driver fled the spot by the time a police team reached there, he said.

''Constables Sushil Kumar Jha and Jagdish Sah, aged 25 and 26 years respectively, were taken to Sadar hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,'' Singh said.

The deceased were deployed at a battalion of Bihar Military Police in adjoining Buxar district.

''They had taken leave for Chhath and were travelling together to their homes when the accident took place. Jha hailed from West Champaran district while Sah was from East Champaran which happened to be on the way,'' the SP said.

The bereaved family members have been informed of the accident and the bodies will be handed over to them after post-mortem examination, he added.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022