2-day international conference on role of poll management bodies begins Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 15:40 IST
2-day international conference on role of poll management bodies begins Monday
  India

The Election Commission will organize a two-day international conference on the role of election management bodies beginning Monday.

According to an EC statement, nearly 50 participants from 11 poll management bodies of as many countries -- Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federal States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, São Tomé and Príncipe, and the US -- will attend the conference.

The event will begin with the inaugural address by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission of India leads the Cohort on Election Integrity which was established as a follow-on to the Summit for Democracy held in December last year.

