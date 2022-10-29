Infant kidnapping case: Another accused held, one-and-half-month-old baby rescued

The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the kidnapping of a two-month-old girl, and rescued another infant from his possession in Sion area of central Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

A team from Azad Maidan police station on Friday arrested Santosh Dhumale (30) from Dharavi area, the official said.

The accused was earlier working as a paramedic staffer at a civic hospital in central Mumbai, he said.

The police had on Wednesday rescued a two-month-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from south Mumbai, and arrested a couple for the offence on Wednesday.

Dhumale's name cropped up during the interrogation of the couple, who had abducted a baby in the early hours of Wednesday from the pavement of St Xavier's High School at Lokmanya Tilak Marg.

The rescued infant was handed over to her mother by Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar after a press conference.

Following the couple's arrest, a manhunt was launched and Dhumale was apprehended. Another baby girl was rescued from his possession, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that Dhumale had offered the accused couple Rs 60,000 for the child's abduction, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)