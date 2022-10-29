Japan will set up new joint command to manage SDF operations - Nikkei

Japan will set up a new joint command to manage operations of its land, sea and air Self-Defense Forces, aiming to establish it in 2024, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The joint command will be tasked with coordinating strategies with an eye on boosting Japan's defence cooperation with the U.S. military, Nikkei reported.

