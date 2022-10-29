Left Menu

Woman among 3 detained in seer's suicide case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:18 IST
Woman among 3 detained in seer's suicide case
Three people, including a woman from Bengaluru, have been detained in connection with a Lingayat seer suicide case, police said on Saturday.

The trio is being questioned for allegedly abetting the suicide of the seer of Kunchagal Bande Math Basavalinga Swamiji (45), said the police.

The police said they suspect he was blackmailed with some private videos, which would have driven him to end his life.

A few videos from his mobile phone were also being investigated, added the police.

