Left Menu

UP: Man gets life sentence for killing doctor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:27 IST
UP: Man gets life sentence for killing doctor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fast court here has sent a man to life imprisonment for killing a lady doctor over four years ago, an official said here on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Neeru Sharma on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ravindra after convicting him of the murder.

''On the evening of July 13, 2018, the accused entered the residence of physiotherapist Khushbu Agrawal and slit her throat when she resisted his loot attempt,'' Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi said.

The deceased's husband Dr. Sanjiv Kumar was not in the house.

Later, Kumar lodged an FIR at the Highway police station here regarding the matter, the ADGC said. On the basis of CCTV footage and mobile surveillance, police arrested Ravindra for the murder and filed a charge sheet against him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022