UP: Man gets life sentence for killing doctor

A fast court here has sent a man to life imprisonment for killing a lady doctor over four years ago, an official said here on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Neeru Sharma on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ravindra after convicting him of the murder.

''On the evening of July 13, 2018, the accused entered the residence of physiotherapist Khushbu Agrawal and slit her throat when she resisted his loot attempt,'' Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi said.

The deceased's husband Dr. Sanjiv Kumar was not in the house.

Later, Kumar lodged an FIR at the Highway police station here regarding the matter, the ADGC said. On the basis of CCTV footage and mobile surveillance, police arrested Ravindra for the murder and filed a charge sheet against him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)