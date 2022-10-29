Russia says UK navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:35 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that representatives of a UK Navy unit blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
The defence ministry did not give evidence for its claim.
