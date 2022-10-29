Left Menu

Locals of UP town clash with police during idol immersion procession; SI suspended

PTI | Basti | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:35 IST
Locals of UP town clash with police during idol immersion procession; SI suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A girl was injured in a clash between police and locals here during an idol immersion procession on Friday night, following which a sub-inspector was suspended from duty.

Residents in Munderwa town were taking out the procession to immerse idols of deities Lakshmi and Ganesh in the river on Friday night, but the police claimed that they did not take necessary permissions and hence asked them to vacate.

Sources said the police allegedly beat up a tractor driver and forcibly removed a generator. This led to a clash between the two parties, resulting in injuries to a girl.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said on Saturday that sub-inspector Diwakar Yadav was suspended with immediate effect and two constables Abhijit Singh and Amarnath Yadav were sent to civil lines as punishment posting.

He said the local circle officer had been asked to investigate the case.

Teams from several police stations, including officers, were deployed in Munderwa on Friday night to quell the tension and ensure law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

