Outgoing Lebanese leader signs amended banking secrecy law in step towards IMF reforms

Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday signed an amended banking secrecy bill into law, taking a step towards reforms outlined in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid package a day before he is set to leave office.

The bill he signed was parliament's second attempt at fulfilling IMF requirements for Lebanon to get access to $3 billion in funding to relieve its economic meltdown.

