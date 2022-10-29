Outgoing Lebanese leader signs amended banking secrecy law in step towards IMF reforms
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday signed an amended banking secrecy bill into law, taking a step towards reforms outlined in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid package a day before he is set to leave office.
The bill he signed was parliament's second attempt at fulfilling IMF requirements for Lebanon to get access to $3 billion in funding to relieve its economic meltdown.
