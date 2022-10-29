Russia says UK navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that representatives of a British Navy unit blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.
The defence ministry did not give evidence for its claim. "According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the ministry said.
