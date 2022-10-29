Inter-State thief held in Udupi

Udupi police have said they arrested an inter-State thief who is allegedly involved in several theft cases in Karnataka and Goa.

He was Moulali Jamadar of Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district, said the police.

The accused was wanted in a chain-snatching case in Udupi on October 3. He was caught after examining CCTV footage, they said.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from him. During interrogation, he is said to have confessed to burgled a house in Udupi last year, they said.

He has several cases registered against him at Dandeli, Bagalkot, Dharwad in Karnataka and Madgaon and Ponda in Goa, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)