Left Menu

T20 World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:14 IST
T20 World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka lbw b Southee 0 Kusal Mendis c Conway b Boult 4 Dhananjaya de Silva b Boult 0 Charith Asalanka c Allen b Boult 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Williamson b Ferguson 34 Chamika Karunaratne c Boult b Santner 3 Dasun Shanaka c Mitchell b Boult 35 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Williamson b Sodhi 4 Maheesh Theekshana c Neesham b Santner 0 Kasun Rajitha not out 8 Lahiru Kumara st Conway b Sodhi 4 Extras: (w-6) 6 Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-4, 3-5, 4-8, 5-24, 6-58, 7-64, 8-65, 9-93, 10-102 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-1-12-1, Trent Boult 4-0-13-4, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-21-2, Ish Sodhi 3.2-0-21-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022