T20 World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka lbw b Southee 0 Kusal Mendis c Conway b Boult 4 Dhananjaya de Silva b Boult 0 Charith Asalanka c Allen b Boult 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Williamson b Ferguson 34 Chamika Karunaratne c Boult b Santner 3 Dasun Shanaka c Mitchell b Boult 35 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Williamson b Sodhi 4 Maheesh Theekshana c Neesham b Santner 0 Kasun Rajitha not out 8 Lahiru Kumara st Conway b Sodhi 4 Extras: (w-6) 6 Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-4, 3-5, 4-8, 5-24, 6-58, 7-64, 8-65, 9-93, 10-102 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-1-12-1, Trent Boult 4-0-13-4, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-21-2, Ish Sodhi 3.2-0-21-2.

