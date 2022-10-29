Top naval commanders to review maritime security at 4-day conclave

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of the country's maritime security at a four-day conclave beginning Monday in the backdrop of the geo-political turmoil triggered by the Ukraine conflict and China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

The commanders are also expected to delve into the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are scheduled to address the commanders on a range of subjects including tri-services convergence and combat readiness.

''The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy's readiness to deal with the same,'' the Indian Navy said.

It said the Indian Navy's standing as the 'preferred security partner' in the region has also grown concomitantly in recent times and it is poised to ''counter'' all maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

The conference serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum.

''Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean region as well as in other parts of the world, the conference has its own significance and relevance,'' the Navy said in a statement. The conference is taking place in Delhi.

It said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar along with other commanders will review ''major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months.'' The Navy said the conference will further deliberate upon future plans for ''important activities and initiatives''.

It said the Navy has focused on being a ''combat-ready, credible and cohesive force'' with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate.

''The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India's rising maritime interests,'' the Navy said.

It further said: ''The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval commanders to address the convergence of the three services vis-a-vis the common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India's national interests.'' PTI MPB RT RT

