40-yr-old woman found murdered, family alleges rape

A 40-year-old woman was found murdered in a sugarcane field on Saturday, with her family members alleging that she was gangraped before being killed.Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar told reporters that on the complaint of family members of the woman, a case has been registered against four people, identified as Shantanu, Sonu, Ravi and Roopchand.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-10-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar told reporters that on the complaint of family members of the woman, a case has been registered against four people, identified as Shantanu, Sonu, Ravi and Roopchand. The accused are absconding. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said. According to the complaint lodged with police by the victim's family, she had gone to get fodder and wages from Shantanu and did not return home. The family alleged that she was abducted, gangraped and murdered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

