MP: Two boys beaten, dragged by vehicle for theft in Indore

Two boys were beaten, tied to a vehicle and dragged on the road for allegedly stealing cash from a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, police said.

A video of the incident which took place in the morning has surfaced on social media, an official said. The boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, had allegedly stolen cash from a vehicle belonging to a businessman from Khandwa, who had come to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market with sacks of onions, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nihit Upadhyay said.

The boys were accused of stealing cash kept in the businessman's small loading vehicle, he said.

A purported video of the incident shows the boys being tied to the vehicle with a rope and questioned about the stolen cash using abusive words.

The video shows the vehicle suddenly starting and the boys being dragged on the ground some distance along with it. Onlookers start shouting and make the vehicle stop.

''People's behaviour with the boys was absolutely objectionable. These people will be identified and arrested after screening the video of the incident,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)