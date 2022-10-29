Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, leaving many dead
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss combating violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group.Al-Shabab often targets the capital with attacks on high-profile locations that begin with explosions and continue with gunmen entering and battling security teams.
Two explosions have rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu in what appears to be an ongoing attack at the ministry of education in a high-traffic area that houses key government offices.
Authorities said many people were killed or wounded Saturday in the midday blasts but they had no overall count yet. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss combating violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group.
Al-Shabab often targets the capital with attacks on high-profile locations that begin with explosions and continue with gunmen entering and battling security teams. The group stormed the education ministry in 2015. The new attack occurred at Zobe junction, which was the scene of a massive al-Shabab blast in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.
Somalia's government is engaged in a new offensive against the extremist group that the United States has described as one of al-Qaida's deadliest organizations.
