Britain denies Russian claims that its navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines

Britain on Saturday denied Russian claims that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, calling them "false claims of an epic scale".

"To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale," a spokesperson for Britain's ministry of defence said.

"This latest invented story, says more about the arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West."

