Left Menu

On 'Sharqat Day', homage paid to 114th Mahrattas for their supreme sacrifice in World War I

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 18:46 IST
On 'Sharqat Day', homage paid to 114th Mahrattas for their supreme sacrifice in World War I
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) in Belagavi district of Karnataka observed the 114th 'Sharqat Day' to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on this day in 1918 during the First World War in erstwhile Mesopotamia, now in present day Iraq.

Officers paid their homage by laying wreaths at the Sharqat War Memorial to the brave hearts of the infantry regiment who made the supreme sacrifice.

''The 114 Marathas wrote an immortal saga with their blood, courage and endurance. In recognition of their gallant act and valour, the Battalion was awarded the Battle Honour 'Sharqat','' a defence public relation officer said in a statement.

In this particular action, the unit won two Distinguished Service Orders, four Military Cross, six Indian Order of Merit, 16 Indian Distinguished Service Medals and eight Mention in Dispatches, with a combined total of 36 gallantry awards which till today have not been surpassed by any unit of the Indian Army in a single operation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022