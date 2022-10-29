Russia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.
Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.
He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denis Pushilin
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
- Moscow
- Donetsk
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Kazakh minister calls India's position on Russia-Ukraine conflict 'balanced', hails bilateral ties
Ukraine says more than 600 settlements liberated in past month, including 75 in Kherson
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now