Over 100 cadets inducted into Army

Over 100 cadets, including 35 women, were inducted into the Army at a passing-out parade held at the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.
Eight gentlemen cadets and 28 women from friendly nations also completed their training.
A military parade and a drill of the cadets marching to martial tunes marked the ceremony, a press release said.
Ahead of the completion of training, the cadets underwent one-year training. The Royal Bhutan Army chief operation officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering reviewed the passing-out parade.
Tshering complimented the officer-cadets at the Academy and exhorted them to adhere to the military values of selfless service and strive for excellence in their endeavours.
Academy Under-Officer M Pavithra received the sword of honour while Gourav Saklani the gold medal. Junior Under-Officer Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi bagged the bronze medal.
