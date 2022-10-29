Left Menu

J-K: Top officers trek 14 km to reach out to victims of Kishtwar hamlet fire

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:44 IST
J-K: Top officers trek 14 km to reach out to victims of Kishtwar hamlet fire
Administration and police officers here trekked 14 km uphill to reach out to fire victims in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Saturday.

Twenty-three families in Chug-Gandhari village lost their houses in a fire in the early hours of Friday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sunil Gupta, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Batt were among the officers who walked 14 km each side to meet the families and offer support, the official said.

Handing ex-gratia relief to the victims, the officers assured them that more financial support will be provided under the Disaster Management Fund and similar schemes.

