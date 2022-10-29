Left Menu

State will get big-ticket investments in coming days: Maha CM Shinde

Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant.In the coming days, the state will get major industries, chief minister Shinde said at a function here.

PTI | Nandurbar | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:00 IST
Amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the `loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state will get major investments in the coming days.

The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant.

“In the coming days, the state will get major industries,'' chief minister Shinde said at a function here. “There has been a discussion going on about the industries in the state and our industries minister is speaking on this issue. I don't want to comment on it. (But) The government will not fall short in generating employment for the youth,” Shinde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

