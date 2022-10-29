77-year-old missing man reunited with family

A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian missing from south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area was reunited with his family members, police said on Saturday.

The person hails from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab but resides in the US, they said, adding that he has difficulty remembering things.

On Thursday, the man's wife lodged a missing report at the Sarojini Nagar police station. She claimed her husband had gone missing from the Leela Palace Hotel in Sarojini Nagar, a senior police officer said.

A photograph of the person was circulated among the police stations in the area, they said.

After coordinated team efforts by the Sarojini Nagar and the Delhi Cantt police stations, the missing person was traced in the Delhi Cantt area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Head constable Akash recognised him as he was wearing sleepers and clothes provided by the hotel. The man was safely handed over to his family members, the police added.

