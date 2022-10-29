Left Menu

77-year-old missing man reunited with family

A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian missing from south Delhis Sarojini Nagar area was reunited with his family members, police said on Saturday.The person hails from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab but resides in the US, they said, adding that he has difficulty remembering things.On Thursday, the mans wife lodged a missing report at the Sarojini Nagar police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:08 IST
77-year-old missing man reunited with family
  • Country:
  • India

A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian missing from south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area was reunited with his family members, police said on Saturday.

The person hails from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab but resides in the US, they said, adding that he has difficulty remembering things.

On Thursday, the man's wife lodged a missing report at the Sarojini Nagar police station. She claimed her husband had gone missing from the Leela Palace Hotel in Sarojini Nagar, a senior police officer said.

A photograph of the person was circulated among the police stations in the area, they said.

After coordinated team efforts by the Sarojini Nagar and the Delhi Cantt police stations, the missing person was traced in the Delhi Cantt area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Head constable Akash recognised him as he was wearing sleepers and clothes provided by the hotel. The man was safely handed over to his family members, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022