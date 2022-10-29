Left Menu

MP: Girl raped, killed by minor relative in Bhind

The police apprehended the accused on Saturday for the crime that took place on October 19, an official said.The victim, a Class 11 student, was riding her bicycle to school in Umri when she went missing, Superintendent of Police SP Shailendra Singh said.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her relative, who is a minor, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday. The police apprehended the accused on Saturday for the crime that took place on October 19, an official said.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was riding her bicycle to school in Umri when she went missing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said. The decomposed body of the girl was recovered four days later in a field and her school bag was found nearby. Villagers had staged a protest and blocked a road after the death came to light, he said.

Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the girl's 17-year-old relative who lived in the same neighbourhood, the official said.

During the interrogation, the accused had tried to mislead the police, but later admitted to the crime and informed that he took the girl to the field by force and tried to establish physical relations, he said.

When the girl resisted his attempts, the accused raped her and strangled her out of fear, he said.

The accused later took away the girl's bicycle and parked it at another place, the official said.

