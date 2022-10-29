Ukraine accuses Russia of faking 'terror attacks' after Crimea blasts
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:53 IST
The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of "blackmail" and "invented terror attacks" on its own territory on Saturday following explosions in the occupied peninsula of Crimea on Saturday.
His comments were an apparent response to Russian accusations that Ukraine was behind the blasts.
As a result, Moscow said it was suspending its particpation in the United Nations-backed Black Sea grain corridor.
