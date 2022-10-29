Punjab health minister asks civil surgeons to make coordinated efforts to prevent dengue

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Saturday asked all civil surgeons to make coordinated efforts for dengue prevention in the state.

He asked the doctors to ensure arrangements of special dengue wards, step up fogging and enhance manpower for checking mosquito larvae.

In an official statement, Jouramajra said the Bhagwant Mann-led government has taken concrete steps against rising cases of dengue.

Though the dengue caseload this time is very low compared to the last year, there should be no laxity in efforts towards controlling dengue, the minister said.

The health minister said the Punjab government is making all-out efforts to control dengue. He appealed to people to keep their houses and surroundings clean to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

