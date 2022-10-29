Maha: One injured in explosion at oil factory in Palghar

One person was injured in an explosion at an oil factory in Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, an official said.

Some people were stealing scrap from the factory, which was not functional, in the industrial area of Boisar in the morning, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. The blast occurred when the men were cutting the reactor using a gas cutter, he said.

One man sustained burn wounds and was rushed to a local hospital, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the factory was closed at the time, a police official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)