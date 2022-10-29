Left Menu

Maha: Smuggled IMFL worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:36 IST
Maha: Smuggled IMFL worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Bhiwandi
  • Country:
  • India

Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 25.60 lakh was seized from a tempo in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a state excise official said on Saturday.

The vehicle was intercepted in Kuska Borivali on Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of the day, he said.

''Two persons hailing from Jalgaon have been arrested. The liquor consignment was for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu but was being smuggled here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022