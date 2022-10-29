Maha: Smuggled IMFL worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Bhiwandi

Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 25.60 lakh was seized from a tempo in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a state excise official said on Saturday.

The vehicle was intercepted in Kuska Borivali on Mumbai-Nashik highway in the early hours of the day, he said.

''Two persons hailing from Jalgaon have been arrested. The liquor consignment was for sale in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu but was being smuggled here,'' he said.

