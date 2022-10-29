Left Menu

TN minister calls state BJP president a 'political buffoon'

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:59 IST
TN minister calls state BJP president a 'political buffoon'
Amid the controversy surrounding the Coimbatore car explosion case, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday called state BJP chief K Annamalai a ''political buffoon''.

Replying to a question about the BJP postponing the proposed bandh in the city on October 31, Balaji wondered how the district unit of BJP could announce a shutdown without seeking permission from the state party president, who has stated in a court that he has not announced any bandh.

To a query on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi raising concerns around the alleged delay in the National Investigation Agency being handed over the probe in case, he said the governor should have enquired about the incident with the government officials and convened a meeting seeking an investigation by the NIA.

On 23 October, 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the car in which he was travelling. The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in this western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade a police check post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

