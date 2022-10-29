Left Menu

French-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in Chad, government says

A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship was kidnapped by unknown individuals in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday, and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. Neither SCF nor the French and Australian missions in Chad could be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:03 IST
French-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in Chad, government says
  • Country:
  • Chad

A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship was kidnapped by unknown individuals in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday, and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. Chad's government spokesman, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, said in a statement that the kidnapped man is an environmentalist who manages an oryx park on behalf of the Sahara Conservation Fund (SCF) conservation group.

"The government has mobilised all security and human means in order to get hold of the kidnappers and find (the man)," Saleh wrote. Neither SCF nor the French and Australian missions in Chad could be immediately reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022