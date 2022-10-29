Left Menu

UP: 9 booked on charges of religious conversion; 4 held

Now, other people are being threatened to convert as well, Sharma alleged.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:03 IST
UP: 9 booked on charges of religious conversion; 4 held
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including three women, were arrested on Saturday following allegations of religious conversion here, police said.

An FIR was lodged against nine people and a probe ordered following a complaint by residents of Mangatapuram Colony here, they said.

According to the complainants, during COVID-19, some people provided food and financial assistance to the poor in Mangatapuram Colony and then allegedly forced them to convert to Christianity, the police said.

According to the complaint, the accused also threw pictures of Hindu deities from houses in the locality.

''On protesting or complaining, the accused come home with knives and sticks and threaten to kill,'' the complaint stated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said a case was registered against nine people and four of them were arrested.

Chhabili alias Shiva, Binwa, Anil, Sardar, Nikku, Basant, Prema, Titli and Reena were booked under Section 3, 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion Prohibition Act, he said.

Of these, Prema, Titli and Reena were arrested, the SSP said, adding efforts were underway to arrest the others.

While there is no mention of the number of conversions, local BJP leader Deepak Sharma claimed that more than 100 people had allegedly been converted to Christianity.

''This has been going on for the past three years. During the COVID-19 period, people were given ration and money to convert to Christianity. Now, other people are being threatened to convert as well,'' Sharma alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022